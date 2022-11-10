Check out the new Memphis Grizzlies City Edition uniforms

The team said the new uniforms “celebrate the legacy and future of Memphis hip-hop, the neighborhoods and people from which the Big Memphis sound flows."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled the newest uniforms for the bluff city bears – the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition.

The team said the new uniforms “celebrate the legacy and future of Memphis hip-hop, the neighborhoods and people from which the Big Memphis sound flows and the fabric of Memphis today.”

The City Edition uniform will make its on court debut Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, as the team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

Here’s what the Grizzlies said about the uniform details:

“The Memphis wordmark on the front of the jersey, framing Grizzlies in its iconic Beale Street Blue, draws inspiration from local hip-hop album art and our 2001 Grizzlies wordmark shape and along with the number set features a diamond texture, outlined by chrome-inspired detailing. The asymmetry of the right uniform panel aligns with Memphis’ unique style in addition to the team’s current and throwback uniform systems dating back to the inaugural seasons in Memphis and Vancouver. The MG pattern on the neck and left-side trim pull through the underlying diamond- and chrome-inspired texture to embody the big style and swag of Memphis and the team.

As with the asymmetrical uniform silhouette, the oversized bear icon on the shorts connects the current and historical uniform systems of the team. The chrome-inspired detailing – highlighted on the bear head and trim throughout the uniform – represents the box Chevys and hustle of Memphis artists, whether selling mixtape cassettes out of trunks or delivering the Memphis sound to the world today.

The stylized ‘M’ on the buckle represents the iconic ‘M-Bridge’ in Memphis and is highlighted with the chrome detailing and diamond texture seen throughout the uniform. Just above the jersey tag, a Grizz grill, along with ‘For The M’, is emblemized to represent the fierce pride Memphians rep for their music, their teams and their city.”

There will be several hip-hop performances throughout the night in honor of the city’s music scene, including a halftime performance with DJ Spanish Fly, DJ Paul, and Drumma Boy, and Duke Deuce and ATM Rich Baby.

The Veteran’s Day National Anthem will be performed by Retired Sergeant First Class Jerrold Greenwood and will feature the Ole Miss Army National Guard ROTC Cadets and TN Air Guard.