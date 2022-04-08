Grit & Grind & Give Back | Memphis Grizzlies unveil new spaces for Rozelle Elementary students

Among those attending Friday's unveiling was former Grizzlies star Zach Randolph.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a big day for the students at Rozelle Elementary School. The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled new spaces for the kids, and even former Grizzlies star Zach Randolph was on hand.

As part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Legacy Initiative, the Grizzlies helped to renovate creative spaces for Rozelle, the only Creative and Performing Arts Optional Elementary School in Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The reimagined spaces including branding and graphics in the newly designed dance studio, new floors, fresh paint, and new blinds in the auditorium, and a new redesigned green space and renovated basketball court.

Z-bo was there for Friday’s unveiling, as well as Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler, MSCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, and more.

Working with the NBA, the Grizzlies have completed 15 ‘Live, Learn or Play Centers in Memphis, including at Chandler Park, Bethel Grove Elementary, and Gordon Achievement Academy.

The @memgrizz & @GrizzCommunity always come in CLUTCH for MSCS @SCSK12Unified students! @RozelleCAPA is thrilled about their newly REIMAGINED learning spaces through the @nbacares Legacy Initiative that will spark more creativity and success. Thank you for being CHANGE CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/Mj3ZNBkMae — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) April 8, 2022