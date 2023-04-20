Grizzlies watch parties are back | Here's how you can watch Game 3 with fellow Grizz fans

Memphis River Parks is hosting a watch party at Fourth Bluff Park Saturday, April 22, starting at 6 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coming hot off a win against the Lakers, the Grizzlies will head to Los Angeles for Game Three, but Grizz fans can cheer the team on right here at home at an official watch party.

The event will be held at Fourth Bluff Park on N. Front St. on Saturday, April 22. The game tips off at 9 p.m., but the event starts at 6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot. People can bring chairs, blankets, picnics, etc. Food trucks, music and giveaways will all be there, along with the Claw Crew, Grizz Girls and Grizzline.