Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies watch parties are back | Here's how you can watch Game 3 with fellow Grizz fans

Memphis River Parks is hosting a watch party at Fourth Bluff Park Saturday, April 22, starting at 6 p.m.
Credit: Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis River Parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coming hot off a win against the Lakers, the Grizzlies will head to Los Angeles for Game Three, but Grizz fans can cheer the team on right here at home at an official watch party.

The event will be held at Fourth Bluff Park on N. Front St. on Saturday, April 22. The game tips off at 9 p.m., but the event starts at 6 p.m. 

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot. People can bring chairs, blankets, picnics, etc. Food trucks, music and giveaways will all be there, along with the Claw Crew, Grizz Girls and Grizzline.

Credit: Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis River Parks

The Grizzlies hosts the watch parties in partnership with the Downtown Memphis Commission and Memphis River Parks. A time has not yet been announced for the Game Four watch party.

