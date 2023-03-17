x
NBA fines Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving camera person

Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis' 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

NEW YORK — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami.

Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.

Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis' 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.

Brooks was suspended for Memphis' 135-129 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on March 5 after picking up his 16th technical of the season in a loss at Denver two days earlier.

The Grizzlies wrap up a three-game road swing Friday night at the San Antonio Spurs.

