x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with knee injury, Grizzlies confirm

The Grizzlies said the PCL injury happened during their game with the Phoenix Suns January 22.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday center Steven Adams sustained a knee injury during their game with the Phoenix Suns Sunday, and will be out for the next three to five weeks.

Adams sat out the Grizzlies' game against the Sacramento Kings Monday.

Adams is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game this season, and has been an instrumental piece in a 2022-2023 season that's currently seeing the Grizzlies in second place in the NBA's Western Conference.

The Grizzlies said further updates will be provided at a later date.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out