Memphis Grizzlies

Here's where you can grab tickets to Sunday's Grizzlies playoff game

The Grizzlies announced tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, April 30, either for Game 7 against the Timberwolves or Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.
Credit: AP
Fans cheer in the second half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Thursday tickets for their next home game of the NBA Playoffs, scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m., will be available for purchase on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. 

An exclusive presale  for all MVP Season Ticket Members will start two hours beforehand at 10 a.m. Saturday. 

Tickets will be available for purchase by going online to  or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

The opponent for Sunday’s home playoff game, whether Round 1 Game 7 or Round 2 Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, will be announced following Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

RELATED: Did that just happen again? Breaking down the Grizzlies' wild Game 5 win

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per game, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Mid-South and throughout Tennessee. 

The Grizzlies said fans can guarantee their 2022 playoff tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2022-23 Season Tickets by visiting their website or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

