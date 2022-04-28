Here's where you can grab tickets to Sunday's Grizzlies playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Thursday tickets for their next home game of the NBA Playoffs, scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m., will be available for purchase on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m.
An exclusive presale for all MVP Season Ticket Members will start two hours beforehand at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets will be available for purchase by going online to or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.
The opponent for Sunday’s home playoff game, whether Round 1 Game 7 or Round 2 Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, will be announced following Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
There is a purchase limit of four tickets per game, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Mid-South and throughout Tennessee.
The Grizzlies said fans can guarantee their 2022 playoff tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2022-23 Season Tickets by visiting their website or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.