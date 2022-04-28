Here's where you can grab tickets to Sunday's Grizzlies playoff game

The Grizzlies announced tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, April 30, either for Game 7 against the Timberwolves or Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Thursday tickets for their next home game of the NBA Playoffs, scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m., will be available for purchase on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m.

An exclusive presale for all MVP Season Ticket Members will start two hours beforehand at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets will be available for purchase by going online to or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

The opponent for Sunday’s home playoff game, whether Round 1 Game 7 or Round 2 Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, will be announced following Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per game, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Mid-South and throughout Tennessee.

Tickets for our next home playoff game go on sale Saturday at noon.



