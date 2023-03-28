Here's when tickets go on sale for Home Games 1 & 2 for Memphis Grizzlies 2023 NBA Playoffs

Tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 will be available for the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7. Exclusive presales begin the day before.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heads up for Grizz Nation: tickets for the first round of the playoffs go one sale April 7, 2023.

Tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 of the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will be available for the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7. An exclusive presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, for all MVP Season Ticket Members, followed by a presale for Partial Plan Holders.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per game, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Greater Mid-South and throughout Tennessee.

Fans can guarantee 2023 playoff tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2023-24 Season Tickets at grizzlies.com/season-tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

The Grizzlies are making their third consecutive trip to the NBA Playoffs and 13th postseason appearance in franchise history. Dates and times of home playoff games will be announced at a later date. The Grizzlies said the 2023 NBA Playoff promotional schedule, including watch parties and plaza parties, will be released in the upcoming weeks.