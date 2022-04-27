Usher on Grizzlies: ‘Had to see what the hype was about’

The Grammy winner was seated next to Tee Morant – Ja Morant’s dad – who many have said bares an uncanny resemblance to the superstar singer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Memphis Grizzlies clawed their way past the Minnesota Timberwolves for a win in Game 5 of the NBA First Round playoffs Tuesday night at FedExForum, a famous face was in the crowd: Usher.

The Grammy winner was seated next to Tee Morant – Ja Morant’s dad – who many have said bares an uncanny resemblance to the superstar singer. Those at FedExForum took notice – and Tee even made the Look-Alike Cam, while seated next to the man himself.

In a tweet Wednesday, Usher said he “Had to See What the Hype was about.”

Had to See What the Hype was about 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/FJhfFPeq2I — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 27, 2022

The duo couldn't outshine Tee’s son though – Ja himself – who had the final bucket, a last-second layup, to lead the Grizzlies to the 111-109 victory. The Grizzlies now lead the series 3 to 2.

The NBA's Most Improved Player scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including the final 13 for Memphis, in rallying the Grizzlies from a 13-point deficit with 9:38 left. This deficit was half the 26-point shortfall Memphis clawed its way back from, not counting the 25-point deficit late in the third, in winning Game 3. That tied the Grizzlies' franchise record for the biggest comeback victory.

According to ESPN, that makes Memphis the first NBA team ever to post multiple comeback wins after trailing by double-digits going into the fourth quarter in a single playoff series. The Miami Heat in 2020 were the only other team that managed to rally from double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter twice in a single postseason.

🔊 Referee Marc Davis checks in with Usher and Tee Morant courtside.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/sjO7qVc3y3 — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2022

Minnesota led 99-88 only to be outscored 23-10 over the final 6:43, and Memphis outscored the Timberwolves 34-27 in the final quarter. The Grizzlies also outrebounded the Wolves 18-10 in the fourth, and 10 offensive rebounds led to a 12-0 edge in second-chance points.

Memphis takes the 3-2 series lead into Game 6 on Friday night looking to clinch its first series since 2015.