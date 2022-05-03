You can help Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. win the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Fan voting ends on Saturday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fan voting is underway for the 2021-22 Season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, and Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. needs your vote to help put him over the top.

Fans can vote for their preferred season-long award nominee via Jebbit, or on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #JarenJacksonJr). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.

Jackson won the monthly Community Assist Award in December and is one of 10 NBA players nominated for the season-long award. The winner will be announced during the postseason.

The award goes to the player who has demonstrated a continued commitment to positively impacting his community.

A $75,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on the winner’s behalf to an organization of his choosing. Jackson Jr. chose the Hattiloo Theater in Memphis– the only freestanding Black repertory theater in five surrounding states.

Jackson Jr. also helped 13 families with overdue housing and utility bills around the holidays, giving each family more than $500 and working closely with the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA.)

He has also worked to increase election participation, supported the Memphis ‘Mask Up’ campaign, and is an inaugural co-chair for the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, which serves to help development and mentorship for youth.

To learn more about the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit https://communityassist.nba.com/.