Memphis fans explain where their loyalty lies ahead of Game Three of NBA Finals

Fans explain where their loyalty lies in the NBA finals although despite local teams not playing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After winning MVP for the last two consecutive years and also being known as a nice guy, Giannis has become a fan favorite.

On the other side of the NBA finals is veteran Chris Paul, who many people want to see get his first NBA championship.

However, neither of the teams in this year’s NBA finals have much of a fan base here in Memphis.

“My favorite team is the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Crystal Boyce.

“The Lakers…love them,” Ambra Butler.

“The Philadelphia 76ers,” added Jorel Grant.

“Los Angeles Lakers, but I’m also a hometown boy,” said Reginald Boyce.

One game at a time. pic.twitter.com/6ITTQu4TK9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

However, many Memphians all agreed on who they want to see win the title this year.

“The Phoenix suns in it to win it,” said Butler.

“Phoenix suns,” said Boyce.

With the Suns leading the series 2-1, although the Memphis natives I spoke with never saw themselves as Suns fans, they say their loyalty lies with one person in the finals regardless of the name on the team name.

All saying they are hoping Memphis native, Cameron Payne is soon an NBA champ.

However, the Bucks came out on top in Game Three, 120-100.

The Suns will return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks in game four…