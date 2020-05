MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA is moving forward with a plan to allow college athletes to earn money for endorsements and a host of other activities involving personal appearances and social media.

Local 24 Sports Director Doc Holliday says it is great news for college athletes. It looks like the days of everyone profiting off college athletes, except college athletes themselves, are over with the NCAA’s top governing body supporting the proposal that will allow college athletes to get paid.