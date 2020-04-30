"About time": former Memphis Tiger & NBA G-league player Ferrakohn Hall on NCAA's rule change

The NCAA Board of Governors support the rule change to allow athletes to get paid for endorsements.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA Board of Governors supported rule changes to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements this week; a major step towards allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, likeness, and image.

The exact details are still being hammered out, but the announcement is a landmark moment for athletes looking to profit off of their public status.

"About time," said Ferrakohn Hall, forward for the NBA G-League's Windy City Bulls and University of Memphis basketball product.

The change comes as the NCAA faces competition for top basketball talent, most notably from the G-League, who are now offering six-figure salaries to top high school basketball players.

"For someone to use their likeness, they lifted one rule," Hall said. "Like okay, you can use your likeness to make what you want, but we're still not going to pay you."