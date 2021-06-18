Former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy helps kids with Father's Day shopping spree

The Longhorn legend helped five children with The Veterans Project and Big Brothers Big Sisters pick out gifts for their father figures at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

SUNSET VALLEY, Texas — Former Texas Longhorn quarterback Colt McCoy was back in Texas on Friday. The Longhorn legend took five children on Father’s Day shopping spree from The Veterans Project and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

McCoy helped five children buy gifts for their father figures from the program at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Sunset Valley. Each child was given a $500 gift card to spend at the store.

The kids had a wide variety of options to choose from for their Father’s Day gifts, including footwear, apparel, fitness equipment and fishing gear.

McCoy is hosting a Youth Football ProCamp in Austin this weekend for children in first through eighth grade. The camp runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and it costs $99.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is sponsoring the camp. McCoy is currently a quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20.