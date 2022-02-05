Hogs push past Mississippi State for 8th straight win

Arkansas gets revenge on Bulldogs to split season series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, Arkansas took down Mississippi State, 63-55. The Hogs 8th straight win moves them to 7-3 in SEC play.

The Razorbacks split the season series after falling to the Bulldogs in the first game on the conference schedule.

Arkansas would take the control in the second half after going into the break with the score tied at 25. An 8-0 run with 5:57 to play gave the Razorbacks their largest lead of the night.

The SEC's second leading scorer, JD Notae, poured in a team high 14 points. Jaylin Williams fell just shy of a double-double with ten points and eight rebounds.

For the seventh time in the last eight games the Hogs defense kept their opponent under 40% shooting. Mississippi State would shoot just 35% with twelve turnovers.