AAC, Memphis Tigers announce kick off times for four games in upcoming 2023 football season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers Athletics and American Athletic Conference announced kickoff times for four University of Memphis games in the upcoming 2023 football season.

The AAC on Wednesday said the Tigers will kick everything off with the 901 Game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.

The 901 Game includes a mission to help fight hunger with $10 which also provide three meals to families in need through the Mid-South Food Bank. The $10 tickets are available online at www.GoTigersGo.com/Kroger or by scanning the QR codes that will be at all Mid-South area Kroger locations.

The $10 tickets for the Bethune-Cookman game are available through Aug. 18. For questions, call the Memphis Ticket Office at 901-678-2331.

Other games announced include:

Tigers at Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Navy at Memphis on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Tulane at Memphis on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Tigers said more information on games times will be announced in the coming weeks and months.