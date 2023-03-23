BGSU police handling post-game punch in WNIT tournament, university says

Memphis' Jamirah Shutes and BGSU's Elissa Brett appeared to exchange words in the handshake line after the game before Shutes punched Brett.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University women's basketball player Elissa Brett was punched by Memphis' Jamirah Shutes in the handshake line following the Falcons' 73-60 win over the Tigers at a WNIT home game Thursday.

The incident has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department, the university said Thursday night.

"Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations," BGSU said in a statement. "Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes."

Brett and Shutes appeared to exchange words before Shutes hit her. Brett laid on the floor for a few minutes following the punch before being helped off the court. Shutes was escorted off the court by her team immediately after the punch.

Absolutely hate to see this...Elissa Brett punched in the face after Bowling Green's #WNIT victory over Memphis



She fell to the ground after being hit but fortunately was able to walk back to the locker room with some assistance. Hopefully she's okay! pic.twitter.com/3UxtvJaUoV — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 24, 2023

BGSU will host Florida in the WNIT quarterfinals on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Stroh Center.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.