Crossley's late pick preserves SMU's 34-31 win over Memphis

DALLAS (AP) - Brandon Crossley picked off a Seth Henigan pass in the back of the end zone with two seconds left to preserve SMU’s 34-31 win over Memphis in the regular-season finale for both schools. Henigan drove the Tigers 76 yards to set up second-and-goal at the SMU 9 with 14 seconds left, needing only a field goal to send the game into overtime. He rolled to his left and floated a pass intended for a receiver streaking along the end line only to have Crossley make a leaping interception.