DeAndre Williams to withdraw from NBA Draft, will stay with Memphis Tigers basketball

Williams announced on his social media pages he plans to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers basketball fans can breathe a sigh of relief, at least temporarily. Graduate senior DeAndre Williams plans to be a Tiger for one last ride.

Williams announced on his social media pages Wednesday morning that he plans to withdraw from the NBA Draft and use his last remaining year of eligibility (COVID-19) to play for Coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

Williams is a crucial part of the Tigers attack. He was second on the team in scoring (11.1 points per game) and rebounding (5.8 rebounds per game) on the way to second team All-AAC honors.

"The NBA draft process has been incredible. The experience has made me hungrier than ever to compete at the highest level," Williams wrote on his Instagram. "I've decided that it's time to get back to work and finish off (where) I left. We're coming for everything. Let's get it!"

Williams' return is important for Hardaway's roster. The team is still waiting on a draft decision from Lester Quinones, who averaged 10 points per game on 39% shooting from 3-point range last season. June 1st is the deadline to withdraw and return with college eligibility.

Memphis has been busy this offseason. Hardaway gained commitments from former SMU point guard Kendric Davis. Davis was AAC player of the year in 2022 and picked the Tigers over blue blood programs like Kansas, Duke and others. Georgia Southern Eagle and Sun-Belt Sixth Man of the Year Elijah McCadden joined up with the Tigers as well.