Former Tigers star DeAngelo Williams becomes first Memphis player named to College Football Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tigers running back DeAngelo Williams will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Williams is the first Tiger player to be inducted and joins former Memphis head coaches Billy J. Murphy, inducted in 2022, and Allyn McKeen, inducted in 1991.

“I have no doubt that every member of Tiger Nation is extremely proud of this much-deserved recognition for DeAngelo and the incredible career and impact he made for Memphis Football,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch. “We are so grateful to the College Football Hall of Fame and thankful for how DeAngelo continues to support and represent our program and city.”

Williams helped transform the Memphis program, leading the Tigers to three straight bowl games for the first time in school history.

“No one is more deserving of this amazing recognition than DeAngelo Williams, Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. “He has meant so much to our university and our football program. DeAngelo loves his Tigers and we are so pleased that he is being honored for all his accomplishments and contributions to college football.”

Williams also holds virtually every career, single-season and single-game rushing record in Memphis history, including career rushing yards (6,026 – nearly 2,500 more yards than the player in second), career carries (969), career touchdowns (60), career rushing touchdowns (55) and 100-yard games (34). He boasts the top two single-season rushing performances in school history with 1,964 yards in 2005 and 1,948 yards in 2004.