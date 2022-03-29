Memphis basketball's Earl Timberlake, John Camden, Sam Onu enter NCAA transfer portal

Three Tigers men's basketball players entered the portal Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Three members of the Memphis Tigers men's basketball team entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday.

Earl Timberlake, John Camden and Sam Onu are now free to seek other programs to transfer to.

Timberlake was the most significant contributor to last year's squad, averaging 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 29 games for Memphis.

Top 150 freshman John Camden and Sam Onu both redshirted last season. Camden played just two minutes in the season opener against Tennessee Tech before undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

Just last week, four-star freshman Josh Minott declared for the NBA Draft and acknowledged he does not intend to return to Memphis.

The exits leave Penny Hardaway with just five members of his nine-man 2021 incoming class. That number will soon shrink to four, with Jalen Duren widely expected to declare for the draft as well.

The status of the Tigers other primary starters remains in question. Alex Lomax chose to have a senior day ceremony but has not announced if he will return. DeAndre Williams is deciding whether to use his final year of eligibility or embark on a professional career. Landers Nolley II and Lester Quinones both have the option to transfer and be immediately eligible at a new school.