Emoni Bates leaving Memphis Tigers basketball

Bates announced Saturday that he's entering the transfer portal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers freshman Emoni Bates announced Saturday on Instagram that he's entering the transfer portal and won't return to play for the Tigers.

Bates, a former No. 1 recruit, also considered Michigan State, Oregon and the NBA's G League before ultimately committing to the UofM in August. The Michigan native committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans last year before changing his mind in April.

The 6-foot-8 guard has been called a generational talent and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023.

Bates wrote on Instagram, "I'd like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you!"

In March, three members of the Memphis Tigers men's basketball team entered the NCAA transfer portal. Earl Timberlake, John Camden and Sam Onu are now free to seek other programs to transfer to.