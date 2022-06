The former Tiger and No. 1 high school basketball prospect has committed to Eastern Michigan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates will not be back at the University of Memphis.

Bates made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on his Instagram. He's headed back to his hometown of Ypsilanti after one season at the UofM.