Bates was facing two felony firearms-related charges in his home state of Michigan after being found with a gun in a car he drove in September.

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Former Memphis Tigers top basketball recruit and Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates will have felony weapons charges against him dismissed, according to a report from ESPN Thursday.

Bates' attorney Steve Haney said a plea deal was made with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in Michigan, in which Bates will plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon. The felony charges will then be dismissed.

Haney said Bates is in the process of being reinstated by Eastern Michigan University, athletic department and president.

The former No. 1 basketball recruit out of high school was arrested Sept. 18 in Washtenaw County, Michigan, after police found a gun in the car he was driving.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office public information officer, Derrick Jackson, says police "initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle which failed to stop" at an intersection.

Police said they found a weapon in the car and arrested Bates, 18, for carrying a concealed weapon.

Bates was, at one point, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class before he reclassified, becoming No. 3 in the 2021 class.

The high school star committed to Michigan State in 2020, but upon reclassifying committed to Memphis.