Friday Night Stripes | Memphis Tiger's annual spring football game set for April 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers Football’s annual spring game is set for Friday, April 7, 2023, and a lot is planned for fans.
The University of Memphis Athletics program said the game, dubbed ‘Friday Night Stripes’ and free to attend, will be held at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Parking and tailgating for Friday Night Stripes will be available on Tiger Lane and in Blue and Gold lots.
Below is more information from the U of M for anyone wishing to attend.
Stadium Info
- Gates open for fans at 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
- Entrance to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will only be allowed through Tiger Lane and Gate B and fans get to the home sideline for seating through Gate 3.
- Fans will be able to sit on the home sideline (West side) of the stadium.
Parking/Tailgating
- Parking is free.
- Parking lots will open at 3 p.m.
- Parking on Tiger Lane and Blue and Gold lots.
- Tailgating will be allowed on Tiger Lane and in Blue and Gold lots.
Fan Appreciation
- Following Friday Night Stripes, there will be an autograph session with players on the field.
- There will be a live DJ at the game, in-game interviews, as well as Memphis band and cheer.
- Inflatables will be available on Tiger Lane before the spring game.
- The 2023 Memphis Football posters will be available for fans.
- There will be a chance for fans to enter and win prizes during the game, including free Chick-Fil-A and much more.
Season Tickets on Sale
- Fans looking to purchase season tickets will be able to sit in their potential season ticket location during Friday Night Stripes.
- Fans will also be able to talk with ticket office representatives in-person and purchase season tickets at the stadium.
- Ticket sales staff will be located at Tiger Lane and inside of Gate 3 at the game for fans that would like to purchase or renew season tickets for the 2023 season. Fans can schedule an appointment to view open seats with a ticket sales representative by calling 901-678-2331.