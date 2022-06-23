Jalen Duren picked 13th overall in NBA draft by Detroit Pistons

The former Tigers center is the third top-20 pick in three years for Penny Hardaway.

NEW YORK — Former Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren has been picked No. 13 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, but acquired by the Pistons in a trade.

The 6'10" center from Florida was the No. 5 overall high school recruit in 2021 according to 247Sports, and he along with fellow top recruit Emoni Bates gave the Tigers the top recruiting class in the country in 2021.

Duren was a high-impact player for the Tigers, who returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus. Duren averaged 12 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and was a key player in pivotal moments, recording a double-double in Memphis' first-round win against Boise State.

Duren is the third top-20 pick in three years to come from Penny Hardaway's Memphis program, joining James Wiseman (2nd overall) and Precious Achiuwa (20th overall) in 2020.