MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch announced the promotion of Jennifer Jordan to head women’s golf coach Friday.

Jordan has been with the program for the past four seasons, serving as the assistant coach the past three after beginning as a volunteer assistant in 2018.

“We are delighted to promote Jennifer to head coach of our women’s golf program,” Veatch remarked. “Jennifer has been a tremendous asset for the team the past four seasons as an assistant. She’s done a great job of supporting our student-athletes since joining the program and we are very optimistic about the future under her direction.”

In 2021-22, the Tigers placed in the top-10 in six of the team's 10 tournaments, including a runner-up finish at the Brickyard Collegiate. Memphis finished the season with a sixth-place showing at the AAC Championship, with three players earning top-20 finishes.

Jordan helped five Tigers earn at least two top-20 finishes each on the season, led by Victoria England, who had one top-five, one top-10 and four top-20's on the year. Rebecca Brink notched a pair of top-10 finishes to go with four top-20's.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement to lead this team going forward,” Jordan said. “I want to thank Laird, Jeff Crane, and Lauren Ashman for their support and influence during this process. The amount of feedback I’ve received within this city has been truly humbling. With our returners and new signees this season, I would expect to see something special beginning this fall.”

In her one season as a volunteer assistant in 2018-19, Jordan helped five golfers record top-10 finishes, including first place wins from Michaela Fletcher and Sydney Colwill, who won the Memphis Women’s Intercollegiate and The Payne Stewart Memorial, respectively. Under Jordan’s guidance, Fletcher ended her collegiate career in the final round of stroke play in her second NCAA Championships.

As a team, the Tigers finished in the top-five in six tournaments, including a first place draw in the Payne Stewart Memorial. Memphis finished the season with a third-place final in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Prior to her stint at Memphis, Jordan was the head coach for both the boys and girls teams at Crosstown High School in Memphis, Tenn. She also served as a golf instructor at courses around the area, facilitating clinics and other skills programs.