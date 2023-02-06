Tigers' Kendric Davis named top-10 finalist for same college basketball award Ja Morant won in 2019

Davis is the only player in the nation that ranks in the top-10 in both scoring (seventh) and assists (eighth) per game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A true difference-maker for the Memphis Tigers is being recognized as one of the most dynamic players in college basketball.

Memphis Tigers senior point guard Kendric Davis was named a top-10 finalist for the Bob Cousy Award Monday, which is given annually to the top point guard in college basketball.

On the season, he is averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He is shooting 41.0 percent from the floor and 85.3 percent from the free throw line.

In American Athletic Conference play, his numbers increase to 24.9 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 thefts each time out.

The Houston native is coming off his seventh-straight outing of 20+ points, pushing his season total to 15 games. He has also been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week six times this year, the most in a single-season by any player in league history.

2023 Bob Cousy Award Candidates

Antonie Davis (Detroit Mercy)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Markquis Nowell (Kansas State)

Yuri Collins (St. Louis)

Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

Mike Miles (TCU)

Kendric Davis (Memphis)

Tyger Campbell (UCLA)

Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)

Souley Boum (Xavier)

In late February, the 10 players will be narrowed down to five, and in March, those finalists will be presented to the selection committee and a winner will be selected.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 10 on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Bob Cousy Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.