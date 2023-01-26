Kendric Davis shines in Tigers win over SMU, Penny Hardaway wins 100th game

Memphis beat SMU, 99-84. Davis posted a double-double

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Kendric Davis had any nerves facing his old team, he didn't show it. The fifth-year senior was nearly flawless in Memphis' win over SMU, 99-84.

Davis posted a double-double, 25 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes. He also added seven rebounds and shot 10-11 from the free throw line against the Mustangs, where he spent the first four years of his college career.

At SMU, Davis recorded 1,315 points (17.5 ppg), 300 rebounds (4.0 rpg) and 445 assists (5.9 apg) across 75 career games. He was the AAC Player of the Year in 2021-22 before transferring to Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway.

Memphis led by as many as 29 points over SMU. On top of Davis' stellar performance, where he nearly reached a double-double in the first half, five Tigers scored in double figures.

Keonte Kennedy was the second leading scorer with 16 points on 4-of-7 field goals, including 3-of-5 from three. DeAndre Williams added 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

The game also served as the official 100th win for Head Coach Penny Hardaway. Unofficially, that win was on Sunday in the 75-68 win over SMU.