Memphis Tigers

Kendric Davis chooses Memphis: Tigers add the nation's No. 1 transfer

The SMU transfer chose Penny Hardaway and the Tigers over an extensive list of some of the top programs in college basketball.
Credit: AP
SMU guard Kendric Davis works against Memphis during an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball according to ESPN, has committed to the University of Memphis.

The SMU transfer chose Penny Hardaway and the Tigers over an extensive list of some of the top programs in college basketball. 

Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, and Houston were the other teams in his final five. He made the announcement Friday night on the 1 of One Podcast.

Davis averaged 19.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32 games for the Mustangs last season.

    

