Stansbury logged nearly 300 wins with the Bulldogs from 1998 to 2012. His teams reached the postseason 13 times.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coming off a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway are keeping the momentum going, adding a big name to their coaching staff.

Hardaway announced Friday the addition of longtime college basketball coach Rick Stansbury to his staff as an assistant coach.

Stansbury has coached or recruited 21 players that have been drafted or played in the NBA.

“I’ve known Coach Stansbury for years, so the opportunity to have him join our staff is a special moment,” said Hardaway. “I’ve always had a mutual respect for him, whether it was bouncing ideas off him or battling it out for a recruit."

“His history as a coach and the experience he brings to the table at this level is second to none. He will make a big impact on our student-athletes and within our program.”

Stansbury won 432 games as a head coach in seven seasons at Western Kentucky (2016-23) and 14 seasons at Mississippi State (1998-2012). His teams reached the postseason 13 times in those 21 seasons, and his career also includes assistant coaching stops at Austin Peay (1985-90), Mississippi State (1990-98) and Texas A&M (2014-15).

Stansbury was the 2004 Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 17 Coach of the Year.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work for Coach Hardaway and to be a part of his staff and the University of Memphis,” said Stansbury. “Coach Hardaway is one of the greatest players to ever play the game and an NBA legend. As a player whose goal is to get to the NBA, it is a special opportunity to play for and learn from one of the greatest players of all time.

“Following an NIT championship with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances the last two years, Coach Hardaway is establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the country. With Coach Hardaway, the tradition, the city, and fan support, the University of Memphis has everything needed to compete for a national championship. I’m thankful and blessed to be part of the University of Memphis basketball program.”

Stansbury spent 22 seasons at Mississippi State, the last 14 as head coach compiling a 293-166 (.638) record while guiding the Bulldogs to the postseason 11 times, including six NCAA appearances. His 293 wins in Starkville are the most all-time among MSU floor generals and the 11th-most wins in the history of the SEC.