Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright's jersey against Tulane

The Memphis Tigers will retire No. 55 on Saturday, February 4 against Tulane in honor of Lorenzen Wright.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis men's basketball program will hang No. 55 in the rafters Saturday, February 4 in honor of late Memphis Tiger, Lorenzen Wright.

The retirement ceremony will start at halftime in the match against Tulane. Tip-off for the game is at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

In his time at the University of Memphis, Wright earned numerous All-American offers as a freshman and sophomore. Wright is a top-50 all-time scorer for the program, tallying up 1,026 points in Tiger blue.

He led Memphis in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots during both seasons he played in the Bluff City and averaged a double-double for his career with 16.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. He finished his career with 31 double-doubles, the seventh-most in school history, and helped the Tigers to back-to-back 20-win campaigns and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in 1995.

The team said Wednesday Wright will join an illustrious group of former Tigers to have their jersey hanging in the rafters: Win Wilfong (22), John Gunn (44), Larry Finch (21), Ronnie Robinson (33), Keith Lee (24), Elliot Perry (34), Anfernee Hardaway (25), Forest Arnold (13) and Larry Kenon (35).