"I want to win a championship now" | Matt Riser introduced as Memphis baseball head coach

The new head coach said he wants Memphis to be a "two decade" job .

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program on their third head coach in as many years, University of Memphis Athletics knew they needed to hire a home run in their new head coach. They think they have found it in new head coach Matt Riser, who they introduced to the city Thursday.

Riser made it clear his plan is not to be in Memphis for just one year. He wants to be here for years to come.

As Riser took the mic at his introductory press conference, he made one thing clear. He plans to win and win quickly.

"When we talked about this process we talked about continuity and we talked about consistency. That’s what I want to be able to build. I want to win a championship now. I think we have the ability to do that now," Riser said.

Riser comes to Memphis from Southeastern Louisiana University, a program he spent a decade with and won over 300 games a long the way. He also added three Southland Conference titles and took the Lions to the NCAA postseason four times. That continuity was extremely attractive to Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch.

"I talked to ADs at other schools that previously wanted to hire him and he just didn’t have any interest at that time," Veatch said. "I liked that, because that means you got a guy who tends to be and wants to be at a place and really build it and do it."

Riser will replace one year coach Kerrick Jackson, who after elevating the program to their best finish since 2017, took a job in the SEC at Mizzou. Jackson coached at Mizzou as an assistant for five years in his home state.

No harm, no foul for Memphis, but Riser made it clear to administration and players he wants to stick in the 901.

"I don’t want to win one championship that’s what I told those guys. I don’t want to win one and then take the next one. I want to win two, I want to win three, I want to win five. I don’t want this to be a one year job, a two year job. I want this to be a two decade type job," Riser said.

Riser will the 18th head coach for the Memphis baseball program. He said that number holds special significance and was a true sign that he was making the right decision.

One of his former players, who later joined Riser as an assistant coach - Kaleb Manuel - passed away from cancer in 2021. He wore number 18.