Memphis Baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson announced the hire of former Missouri coach Tim Jamieson, noted for developing multiple MLB players in his career.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head baseball coach Kerrick Jackson announced Thursday longtime college baseball head coach and pitching savant Tim Jamieson is joining the program as pitching coach.

Jamieson, who was the head coach at Missouri for 22 seasons from 1995-2016, developed some of the nation's best pitchers during his tenure, most notably future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2019 World Series champion with the Washington Nationals. In college, he posted a 2.40 ERA over three years, and recorded 232 strikeouts in 206.1 innings pitched.

In all, Jamieson saw 75 players drafted, including four first rounders, and 15 of his players made the Major Leagues. Jamieson won 698 games and made nine NCAA Tournaments while at Missouri, with Jackson alongside as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2011-15.

𝘼 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙈𝙇𝘽 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩!



Tim Jamieson is the Tiger pitching coach!



⚾️ 698 wins as Missouri head coach

⚾️ 75 draftees

⚾️ 15 reached @MLB

⚾️ Mentored 3x Cy Young winner Max Scherzer#GoTigersGo



📰 https://t.co/crV9gA5Z1g pic.twitter.com/ebYnCR67TJ — Memphis Baseball (@MemphisBaseball) June 16, 2022

“We are very fortunate to have Coach J. as a member of our coaching staff here at the University of Memphis,” Jackson said. “He has been an integral part of my development as a coach, but more importantly as a man. His ability to teach the fundamental aspect of the game is second to none and provides a solid foundation for players with elite-level ability."

“I’m appreciative and excited for the opportunity to work with Kerrick Jackson at the University of Memphis,” Jamieson said. “Memphis is a great fit for me personally, and I look forward to the everyday competition, relationships and the journey that’s about to begin.”