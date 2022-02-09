How Memphians are repping the Tigers for National College Colors Day

“It’s National College Colors Day. It means rep your school with everything you’ve got,” said Georgia Dixon, a Tiger Bookstore employee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday was National College Colors Day - a day to rep your school colors and show off your pride.

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley found out how Memphians rep the blue and white of the Memphis Tigers.

“It’s National College Colors Day. It means rep your school with everything you’ve got,” said Georgia Dixon, a Tiger Bookstore employee. “Our colors are blue and grey. That specific shade of bright Tiger blue. You can’t mistake it for anything else. LOL, it’s just Tiger blue.”

“We are going to go down tomorrow and take care of Mississippi State,” said Tigers fan Corry Knowles.

“They want to look good and they want to feel good. Because if they feel good our team feels good,” said Dixon.

“Our daughter Taylor she attends Mississippi State University. And we will be going tomorrow to represent The Tigers,” said Jayde Knowles.

“She’s got her Mississippi State gear. And we’re getting her some University of Memphis gear. We are going to let her decide. we are setting on Mississippi State side. So, we know there’s going to be a lot of Mississippi state colors over there. So, we’re going to blend in real good with our Tiger blue. I’m telling you,” laughed Corry Knowles.

“I can get dressed up in that blue and head down to Starksville, Mississippi tomorrow night and watch the Tigers Get their first win and take on an SEC team,” said Tigers fan Trip Fountain.

“We are here to tell y’all - it’s game day tomorrow and be sure to wear your Tiger blue,” said Tiger Football Player Tanner Gillis.

“Yes sir, Mississippi State tomorrow,” said Tiger Football Player Jaylin Allen.

“Today you’ve got to rep that team. Rep that blue and gray,” said Tiger Football Player A.J. Barham.

“You gotta rep that blue go Tigers. We’ve got a game this week. We’re gonna turn it up. So come out and support us,” said Tiger Football Player Roc Taylor.

“I’ve got my Memphis hat and my Memphis shirt,” said Tiger Football Player Joe Reeves. “Undefeated season. Let’s get it!“