How to get free beer on 901 Day; Memphis Athletics will host a "Tiger on Tour" event in celebration of 901 Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics will host a “Tigers on Tour” event as part of the 901 Day celebration. The event will be at Grind City Brewing Company from 5-7 p.m on September 1.

As part of the festivities, Tigers head football coach Ryan Silverfield will address the crowd at 6 p.m., two days before the team’s season opener at Mississippi State. Women’s head basketball coach Katrina Merriweather, head baseball coach Kerric Jackson and members of the Memphis men’s basketball program are scheduled to attend.

The event will feature inflatables in the Pouncer’s Pals Kids Zone, lawn games, a food truck, food and drink specials inside, and Grind City Brewing will provide a free beer to the first 50 of-age guests.

All of the fun will take place Thursday, September 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the plaza outside FedExForum in downtown Memphis. There will be music, food trucks, SneakFest, a market featuring local Black artists and makers, and more.

It’s free, and parking will be available in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to those who attend.

Music includes the 901 Day Concert with hip hop duo 8Ball & MJG, Memphis based rappers Big Boogie and Duke Deuce and the Royal Studios House Band.