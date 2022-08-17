x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Tigers

Memphis Athletics, Alumni Association Partnering To Host "Tigers on Tour" Tailgate

The tailgate will be located in the AgBio Lot near Davis Wade Stadium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics is partnering with the University of Memphis Alumni Association to welcome all Tiger fans to a free “Tigers On Tour” tailgate before the Memphis Football game at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Starkville, Miss.

Food and refreshments will be provided, and special guests including University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch, Tiger spirit squads and Pouncer are scheduled to be in attendance. The Tiger Sports Network pregame radio show is also scheduled to set up at the tailgate.

RELATED: Penny Hardaway talks Alex Lomax, Larry Brown at St. Jude Celeb-Am | Isaac Bruce tees off

“We can’t wait to celebrate the start of football season at this Tiger fan tailgate in Starkville,” Veatch said. “Part of what makes college athletics so special is enjoying the whole experience of gameday with fellow fans, and we look forward to developing additional ‘Tigers On Tour’ events this year to provide a common gathering place for our fans on the road.”

The tailgate will be located in the AgBio Lot near Davis Wade Stadium and the Mississippi State indoor tennis courts and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

RELATED: Tigers name RevelXP hospitality partner for football gameday

Fans can RSVP for the tailgate at this link. Additional information will be communicated directly to those who RSVP. 

Tickets to the game in the Tiger section can be purchased through the Memphis Ticket Office at this link.

RELATED: Penny Hardaway adds international prospect Ian Granja to 2022 incoming class

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Glenn Green explains decision to join Memphis baseball

Before You Leave, Check This Out