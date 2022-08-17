Memphis Athletics, Alumni Association Partnering To Host "Tigers on Tour" Tailgate

The tailgate will be located in the AgBio Lot near Davis Wade Stadium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics is partnering with the University of Memphis Alumni Association to welcome all Tiger fans to a free “Tigers On Tour” tailgate before the Memphis Football game at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Starkville, Miss.

Food and refreshments will be provided, and special guests including University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch, Tiger spirit squads and Pouncer are scheduled to be in attendance. The Tiger Sports Network pregame radio show is also scheduled to set up at the tailgate.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the start of football season at this Tiger fan tailgate in Starkville,” Veatch said. “Part of what makes college athletics so special is enjoying the whole experience of gameday with fellow fans, and we look forward to developing additional ‘Tigers On Tour’ events this year to provide a common gathering place for our fans on the road.”

The tailgate will be located in the AgBio Lot near Davis Wade Stadium and the Mississippi State indoor tennis courts and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Fans can RSVP for the tailgate at this link. Additional information will be communicated directly to those who RSVP.