Memphis football finalizes 2023 non-conference schedule, will play Mizzou in St. Louis

The Tigers were originally slated to play Missouri at Liberty Stadium on September 30, but the venue was changed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers announced Monday they have finalized their 2023 non-conference schedule, confirming a venue change for their scheduled Sept. 23, 2023 game against Missouri.

The game was originally planned to be held in Memphis, and is the first matchup between the two regional foes since 2018, which Mizzou won 65-33.

Memphis will face Mizzou at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, the former home of the St. Louis Rams, before hosting Boise State on Sept. 30 in Memphis.

“To be clear, we are very disappointed that this game could not be played in Memphis,” Memphis Athletics Director Laird Veatch said. “However, once we were made aware that would no longer be an option, we explored every possible alternative. In the end, rescheduling the game with Missouri in St. Louis was the best remaining option for our football program. We very much look forward to competing against them next fall.”

The Tigers will host Bethune-Cookman at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sept. 2 to open the 2023 season.

Here's the full 2023 non-conference schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Bethune-Cookman – Memphis

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Arkansas State – Jonesboro, Arkansas

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Missouri – St. Louis (The Dome at America’s Center)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Boise State – Memphis