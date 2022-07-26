Memphis Football announces home-and-home series against Middle Tennessee State

The Tigers and Blue Raiders will square off at the Liberty Bowl in 2024, and in Murfreesboro in 2027.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Football program took on another regional non-conference matchup for their future schedule, announcing a home-and-home series against Middle Tennessee State University starting in 2024.

The September 28, 2024 matchup, played at the Liberty Bowl, will be the first time the two in-state teams meet in a decade. The Tigers last played the Blue Raiders in 2014, winning that game 36-17.

The next time the two will meet will be in Murfreesboro on September 25, 2027.

Memphis and Middle Tennessee State have played each other 26 times dating back to 1925. MTSU is 16-10 in those contests, including a three-game winning streak from 2011 to 2013, when both teams were members of Conference-USA.

“We are very excited to add Middle Tennessee to our future schedules,” Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Anytime you have the opportunity to play an in-state opponent, it makes sense from a recruiting and logistical standpoint. MTSU has a great tradition and we look forward to playing them in years to come.”

The 2024 non-conference schedule for the Tigers includes games in Memphis against North Alabama (August 31), Troy (September 7) and Middle Tennessee (September 28) along with a road contest at Florida State on September 14.