Memphis men's basketball announces SEC-heavy non-conference schedule

Matchups with Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt highlight 2022 slate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers men's basketball will play five SEC opponents in their 2022-23 non-conference schedule, announced Thursday morning.

The Tigers will open their season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 7. Memphis will also be on the road for their matchup with Alabama (Dec. 13), and will play Auburn in Atlanta (Dec. 10). The Tigers host Ole Miss (Dec. 3) and Texas A&M (Dec. 17).

Memphis will also play in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving week, playing Seton Hall in the opening round (Nov. 24). Nebraska, Oklahoma, Florida State, Ole Miss, Siena and Stanford round out the rest of the bracket.

The Tigers will play at least seven opponents that finished in the Top 66 of last year's NET rankings.

"Our non-conference schedule was designed to challenge our team, as well as give Tiger Nation some exciting home games and the chance to travel regionally to Nashville, St. Louis, Tuscaloosa and Atlanta," Hardaway said. "We continue to work each and every day this offseason to build on last season's successes."

Memphis finishes the non-conference slate hosting Alabama State (Dec. 21). Hardaway's former assistant, Tony Madlock, is in his first season as Hornets head coach.