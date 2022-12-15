NCAA: More penalties imposed for Memphis men's basketball after new recruiting violations uncovered

The NCAA said an unnamed coach committed the violation, and is cooperating with them independently on their investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis men's basketball program is in hot water with the NCAA again after the league said the team committed recruiting violations during the 2021-2022 season.

According to the NCAA, violations involved in-home visits with a prospect before the appropriate recruiting period based on that prospect's year in high school.

Memphis and the NCAA entered an agreement to self-impose penalties including:

One year of probation running consecutive to the program's current probationary period

A $5,000 fine.

A prohibition against all recruiting communications in men's basketball for two weeks during the 2022-23 academic year.

A prohibition against off-campus recruiting activities by the head coach and an assistant coach for 15 days during the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed).

A reduction in the number of recruiting-person days in men's basketball by four during the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed). The school will also reduce the number of recruiting-person days in men's basketball by four for the 2022-23 academic year.

A reduction in official visits for men's basketball by two during the 2022-23 academic year.

The NCAA said one member of the team contested the agreement, and will work with the NCAA independently through their investigation.

The committee and Memphis said they will not discuss further details in the case at this time in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing process, as the committee's final decision — including potential violations and penalties for the remaining individual — is still pending.

In September, an NCAA panel imposed penalties on Memphis for recruiting violations involving former top prospect James Wiseman prior to the 2019-2020 season, but chose not to suspend head coach Penny Hardaway.