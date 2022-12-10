Memphis, Penny Hardaway agree to 6-year, $16.5 million contract extension

The head men's basketball coach is 84-43 at Memphis since 2018-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway have agreed to a contract extension spanning six seasons at a total of $16.5 million plus incentives, the University announced Wednesday.

The contract updates the memo of understanding agreed upon in Dec. 2020 and runs through April 15, 2028.

In four seasons at the helm of the program since 2018-19, Hardaway has amassed an 84-43 record, four-straight 20-win seasons and the 2021 National Invitation Tournament championship in addition to a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance. The Tigers finished last season with a 22-11 record and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Hardaway’s 84 wins are second-most among 14 first-time NCAA Division I head coaches hired prior to the 2018-19 season and fourth-most among Tiger head coaches in their first four seasons. In his tenure, Hardaway has mentored three first-round NBA Draft picks and four overall, three AAC Freshmen of the Year, five all-conference selections and five all-freshman honorees.

“As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted,” Hardaway said. “I would like to thank Laird Veatch, University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave and the Board of Trustees for their support, and I cannot wait to keep working each and every day for our City, our University and our program.”

The annualized total compensation for the duration of the contract is as follows:

$2.5 million for the 2022-23 season

$2.6 million for the 2023-24 season

$2.7 million for the 2024-25 season

$2.8 million for the 2025-26 season

$2.9 million for the 2026-27 season

$3 million for the 2027-28 season