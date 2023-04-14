Memphis star recruit Mikey Williams arrested on gun charges in California

The San Ysidro standout and 5-star recruit for Penny Hardaway's team was arrested on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

A key recruit for the Memphis Tigers is facing serious charges Friday after being arrested in Southern California Thursday.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed to our sister station in San Diego that San Ysidro basketball star Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

A suspect named Michael Anthony Williams was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 3:30 p.m. on April 13.

The 18-year-old suspect arrested matched the physical description of Mikey Williams, according to booking records provided by San Diego Sheriff's Department.

San Diego Sheriff's Department does not release booking photos to the public.

Williams, born June 26, 2004, was arrested in the 2600 Block of Bratton Valley Road in Jamul, California, said Lt. Carpenter with San Diego Sheriff's Department.

He was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm. In California, each charge carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail, if convicted.

Sheriffs could not clarify how the arrest occurred or how authorities were alerted of the crime.

Williams was released on a bail of $50,000 just after midnight Friday morning.

Shortly after his release, the Instagram account belonging to Williams was deactivated.

Williams, a five-star recruit, is the #6 combo guard and 22nd overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports Composite. He committed to the University of Memphis during a campus visit just days before the start of the 2022-2023 season.

Williams is expected for his first court appearance on April 20.