Former Tiger Chandler Lawson commits to Arkansas 4 days after entering transfer portal

The 6’7” forward spent the last two years at Memphis and saw increased playing time in 2022-2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one of the two Lawson brothers won't be returning to the Memphis Tigers for the 2023-2024 NCAA Men's Basketball season, he announced Friday, committing to the University of Arkansas.

Chandler Lawson made the announcement on his Instagram page Friday, committing to play for the Razorbacks for his final season of eligibility.

The 6’7” forward spent the last two years at Memphis and saw increased playing time in 2022-2023. He averaged five points per game and 4.5 rebounds as a senior, which ranked second on the team. He was also one of only three Tigers to play all 35 games.

His brother, Johnathan Lawson entered the transfer portal in April. The 6'6" guard averaged more than 15 minutes per game in 2022-2023 while making no starts in all 29 games. Johnathan Lawson averaged 3.4 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, and was a decent three-point shooter at 41.3%. He joined the team as a Freshman in 2021-2022 when Chandler transferred to the Tigers from Oregon.