Tigers crack AP Top-25 for first time in 2 years after huge AAC Championship win over No. 1 Houston

Memphis landed at No. 24 Monday, one spot above their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent FAU.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after securing their second-straight NCAA Tournament spot, the Memphis Tigers Men's Basketball team saw their return to the AP Top-25.

The Tigers came in at No. 24 Monday, one spot above their NCAA Tournament first round opponent FAU, and the first time the team cracked the Top-25 rankings since 2021.

Memphis came close throughout the year - a win over then-No. 11 Auburn had them receiving Top-25 votes from AP voters - but seemingly stalled their momentum after getting there.

The ranking came after the Tigers' huge win against No. 1 Houston to capture their first conference championship since they won the Conference-USA title in 2013. Houston dropped one spot to No. 2.

Here's a full list of the rankings:

Alabama Houston Purdue Kansas Texas Marquette UCLA Arizona Gonzaga UConn Baylor Duke Xavier Virginia Kansas State Miami (FL) Texas A&M San Diego State Saint Mary's Tennessee Indiana TCU Missouri Memphis FAU

Memphis (26-8) is the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will play No. 9 Seed FAU on Friday in Columbus, OH. The winner of the 8-9 matchup will advance to the Round of 32, where they will likely play No. 1 seed Purdue.

The top-seeded Boilermakers play the No. 16 seed on Friday. The winner of Texas Southern and Farleigh Dickinson will play Purdue in the Round of 64.