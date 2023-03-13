x
Memphis Tigers

Tigers crack AP Top-25 for first time in 2 years after huge AAC Championship win over No. 1 Houston

Memphis landed at No. 24 Monday, one spot above their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent FAU.
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams, center, holds the winners trophy with teammates Kendric Davis, left, Alex Lomax, right, and other teammates after winning the finals against Houston of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after securing their second-straight NCAA Tournament spot, the Memphis Tigers Men's Basketball team saw their return to the AP Top-25.

The Tigers came in at No. 24 Monday, one spot above their NCAA Tournament first round opponent FAU, and the first time the team cracked the Top-25 rankings since 2021.

Memphis came close throughout the year - a win over then-No. 11 Auburn had them receiving Top-25 votes from AP voters - but seemingly stalled their momentum after getting there. 

The ranking came after the Tigers' huge win against No. 1 Houston to capture their first conference championship since they won the Conference-USA title in 2013. Houston dropped one spot to No. 2.

Here's a full list of the rankings:

  1. Alabama 
  2. Houston
  3. Purdue
  4. Kansas
  5. Texas
  6. Marquette
  7. UCLA
  8. Arizona
  9. Gonzaga
  10. UConn
  11. Baylor
  12. Duke
  13. Xavier
  14. Virginia
  15. Kansas State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Texas A&M
  18. San Diego State
  19. Saint Mary's
  20. Tennessee
  21. Indiana
  22. TCU
  23. Missouri
  24. Memphis
  25. FAU

Memphis (26-8) is the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will play No. 9 Seed FAU on Friday in Columbus, OH. The winner of the 8-9 matchup will advance to the Round of 32, where they will likely play No. 1 seed Purdue. 

The top-seeded Boilermakers play the No. 16 seed on Friday. The winner of Texas Southern and Farleigh Dickinson will play Purdue in the Round of 64.

In their Round of 64 matchup, the Tigers drew FAU (31-3), one of six programs joining the AAC next season. The Owls captured the Conference USA title this weekend, and enter Friday's contest riding a seven-game win streak.

    

