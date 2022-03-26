x
Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers Assistant Coach Cody Toppert reportedly working on deal to head to LSU

This comes as ABC 24 is working to confirm reports of NCAA violations leveled against the Memphis Tigers and Coach Penny Hardaway.
Credit: Memphis Tigers Athletics
Cody Toppert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Tigers basketball assistant coach is reportedly looking to leave the team and head south to LSU.

According to Jeff Goodman with Stadium, Assistant Coach Cody Toppert is finalizing a deal to head to Louisiana State University and join head coach Matt McMahon’s staff.

Toppert joined the Tigers in June 2019 after serving as an assistant and Director of Player Development for the Phoenix Suns.

This all comes as ABC 24 is working to confirm reports of NCAA violations leveled against the Memphis Tigers and Coach Penny Hardaway.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.

