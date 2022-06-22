Memphis Tigers baseball names new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator

Julius McDougal comes to Memphis after spending two seasons as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgetown University.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head baseball coach Kerrick Jackson has rounded out his full-time coaching staff with Julius McDougal, who is joining the program as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

McDougal will be along side pitching coach Tim Jamieson on Jackson's first Memphis staff, according to a release.

“We are very fortunate to have Julius as a member of our Tiger family,” Jackson said. “I have followed the progression of his career and have continued to be impressed every step of the way. He has a very good understanding of how to develop young men both on and off the field, because it is literally in his blood. He grew up in the game, as his father is a Jackson State legend, and Julius was selected twice in the Major League Baseball Draft. He is one of the most underrated recruiters in our industry, and I have every confidence that his hard work and dedication will lead to great things for our program.”

“I am honored and grateful for the chance to work with Coach Jackson and the University of Memphis,” McDougal said. “I’m looking forward to helping the program achieve continued success in the community, in the classroom and on the field.”

Prior to Georgetown, McDougal spent the 2018-20 seasons at Eastern Kentucky University as the program’s recruiting coordinator, infield coach and assistant hitting coach after spending the 2017 season as the volunteer assistant coach.