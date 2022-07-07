Memphis Tigers basketball adds Frank Haith as assistant coach

Haith comes in for the Tigers as an assistant coach from Tulsa, where he has been head coach for the last eight seasons since 2014. Prior to that, Haith served as head coach at Miami (Fla.) from 2004-2011, and Missouri from 2011-2014. His teams won 343 games and reached the postseason 10 times in those 18 seasons, and he has previously been an assistant coach at Texas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Penn State, UNC Wilmington, and Elon.

“I wanted to add a veteran to the staff, but I got more by adding Frank Haith to the program,” Hardaway said in a news release. “Coach Haith is one of the most respected coaches in the game, having won Coach of the Year honors in three different conferences on top of a National Coach of the Year honor. His teams were always great defensively and played with tremendous toughness. I cannot wait to pick his defensive mind and creativity and combine it with mine. In addition, before becoming a successful head coach, Coach Haith was known as one of the best assistant coaches in the country. I believe we have added the total package to our Tiger men’s basketball program. He will make a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and everyone within our program.”