Nolley and Quinones latest Tigers making a break from the team

Landers Nolley II has entered the transfer portal, while Lester Quinones will take his chances with the 2022 NBA Draft, while retaining college eligibility.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new season means just about a new team for the Memphis Tigers, but they aren’t alone.

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 1,091 players in D1 basketball programs have entered the transfer portal.

Landers Nolley II is one of the latest. Nolley enters as a grad transfer, just a day after Lester Quinones decided to take his chances with the 2022 NBA Draft, declaring while also retaining his college eligibility.

With the two deciding to take a step away from Memphis basketball, that makes a total of five players who, since the season wrapped, have decided to take their talents elsewhere.

Redshirt freshman Sam Onu and John Camden are the only players who were not imperative pieces for the team this year.

Earl Timberlake, portal, and Josh Minott, draft, both played many minutes for head coach Penny Hardaway throughout the 2021-’22 season.

The only other player Memphis fans can almost certainly prepare themselves not to see on the team next season that has not yet announced is big man Jalen Duren. Duren is projected to be a top lottery pick in the draft this season but has yet to declare.