Memphis men's basketball tops Little Rock 87-71

Memphis (7-2) has its second-best start to a season under head coach Penny Hardaway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jayden Hardaway set a career high with 16 points, and DeAndre Williams added 17, five rebounds and five assists to help the Memphis Tigers to their fifth-straight win with an 87-71 victory over Little Rock Tuesday night at FedExForum.



Jayden Hardaway reached his career high in 26 minutes of play. He went 7-of-9 from the field and made two of his three attempts from long distance. Williams reached 17 points for the fourth time this season and has scored in double figures five straight games.

Keonte Kennedy and Alex Lomax were also in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.

The Tigers shot a season high 54.0 percent from the floor, connecting on 34-of-63 shot attempts. They also hit 6-of-12 from three-point range and 13-of-19 from the charity stripe.

Jayden Hardaway buried a pair of three-pointers late in the first half to give Memphis its largest lead of the half at 18 before taking a 46-30 advantage into the break. The senior had 12 points in the half and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

The Tigers grew its advantage to as many as 23 midway through the second half en route to the 17-point win.



Memphis outscored the Trojans (2-7) 25-13 off turnovers and limited Little Rock to 35.7-percent from the floor (25-70).