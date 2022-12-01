How to help families in need this Christmas and check out Memphis Tigers Basketball

The City of Memphis and U of M Athletics have teamed up for the annual Tigers Toy Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and Memphis Tigers Athletics are teaming up to make it a great holiday season for families in need.

The annual Tiger Toy Drive is getting underway. And it’s as easy as bringing a new, unwrapped toy to a Tigers basketball game.

Fans can bring the toys to the Men’s Basketball games on the following days, and receive up to two free admissions for the Dec. 21 game against Alabama State.

Here are the days to bring the toys:

Dec. 3 vs Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 VS Little Rock – 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs Texas A&M – 6 p.m.

Fans can also bring toys to the Women’s Basketball games on the following dates and get $2 off admission to that game.

Dec. 8 vs North Carolina Central – 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs Saint Louis – 2 p.m.

For more information and to get tickets, go to www.GoTigersGo.com.